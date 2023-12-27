Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke Episode 108 Spoiler: Awadhesh Injects Poison To Rajeev

In Dangal TV’s popular show Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now you will see that Rajeev’s health condition deteriorates, and blood comes out of his nose. Witnessing this, Kuhu calls Sanjeev and takes Rajeev to the hospital. However, Rajeev asks Kuhu to go home, but Kuhu refuses to do so.

Later, Kuhu agrees to wait in the car, and as she comes out, she sees Awadhesh, who is dressed as a hospital employee, and it seems he is here to execute his cunning plan. Soon, Awadhesh arrives as a hospital employee and takes Rajeev with him on the pretext of taking him to undergo an MRI.

But later, the doctor reveals none of the hospital staff has seen Rajeev. Hearing this, Kuhu, Sanjeev, and the entire hospital staff search for Rajeev. On the other hand, Awadhesh takes Rajeev to a mortuary and attacks him with a poisonous injection on his neck. Rajeev tries to fight with Awadhesh, but soon, the poison starts showing its effect, and Rajeev becomes unconscious.

Later, Awadhesh puts Rajeev in the deep freezer and runs away when he finds Kuhu. Kuhu searches for Rajeev, and she finds him in the refrigerator. Doctors treat Rajeev while the Chandel family reaches the hospital worried about Rajeev. After some time, doctors reveal that Rajeev is out of danger. Kuhu meets Rajeev, and a romantic scene is created between them. Later, Rajeev reveals that he will share a big truth in front of everyone.

