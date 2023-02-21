Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) wants to keep Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) away from her life. We saw how Ekam’s mother ordered and even later pleaded to allow Ekam to move on with Harleen. Nehmat made the promise to his mother that she will see to it that Ekam accepts to marry Harleen in the next two days.

With the Valentine’s day coming, Nehmat will want Ekam to express his love for Harleen (Isha Malviya). She will force Ekam to move on and will tell him that she will take care of herself only if Ekam moves on and marries Harleen.

Nehmat will plan a Valentine’s date for Ekam and Harleen, without them knowing about it. She will send out gifts on behalf of Ekam for Harleen. Harleen will be thrilled to see the ambience and the gifts given to her by Ekam. While Nehmat will be a silent spectator to the love proposal, Ekam will finally propose to Harleen and will ask her if she would marry him. With tears in his eyes, Ekam will tell Harleen that he will never be able to forget Nehmat, but will surely make sure that Harleen remains in his heart.

Nehmat will be doubly happy to see Harleen and Ekam hugging each other.

Will Ekam end up marrying Harleen?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.