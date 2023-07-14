ADVERTISEMENT
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen to die?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment will see big tragedy with the death of Harleen being shown. We have already written about Sartaj's death too.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jul,2023 11:11:03
Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engrossing revelations that have shattered many lives. While Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) has got to know that Alia is the daughter born to her and Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj). She wants her daughter back and has confronted Harleen (Isha Malviya) for all the sins that she has committed. Now, Ekam too knows the truth and understands that Nehmat is Alia’s mother. Nehmat has lodged a legal case for Alia’s custody. Ekam has determined that he will not allow Alia to go away from him.

At this juncture, Harleen will plan something dubious. We know that she will plan a road accident of Nehmat and will be determined to kill her. We have already written about Sartaj’s (Vivian Dsena) death to happen. We now hear of Harleen too shown to be dead in the coming episodes.

It will be interesting to see how these deaths will happen, and how Ekam and Nehmat’s lives change after these two drastic demise. As we know, the show is headed for a leap which will bring in a new cast in the show.

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment had Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya playing the leads. With the generation leap, the show is now headed by Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora, Isha Malviya, Sonakshi Batra. The show saw the addition of Vivian Dsena in the role of Sartaj.

