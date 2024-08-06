Udne Ki Aasha Serial Upcoming Twist: Paresh loses trust in Renuka; gives Sailee a big responsibility

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Renuka being caught red-handed before her family after she kept her house papers for a mortgage for a huge money of 17 lakhs. We saw Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Paresh (Sanjay Narveka) getting to know of it and trying to resolve the situation. We saw Paresh being embarrassed in front of the money lender.

The upcoming episode will see the family resolving the problem and getting back the papers of the house by giving the money shark the needed money. Now, the next big question will be about the person who will be capable enough to handle the house papers safely. Paresh will be dejected and disappointed with his wife’s behaviour and will tell her that he has lost all his trust in her.

Paresh will want Sailee (Neha Harsora) to take up this new responsibility of keeping the papers of the house safe. Renuka will again fight, and will ask Paresh to give it to Roshni who has paid the amount. However, Paresh will decide to give the papers to Sailee instead.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.