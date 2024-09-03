Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tale Productions will see Sachin missing Sailee during his long travel trip. Both Sachin and Sailee will be seen missing each other.

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) being worried about Akash and Ria’s love story. He does not want his brother to proceed with the alliance as Ria is the daughter of Joy, who is their father’s nemesis. However, the recent promo has shown that Sailee’s act of accepting Ria and Akash’s marriage will leave Sachin and Sailee’s relationship in the doldrums.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin going on a two-day trip. Sachin will be undertaking a long trip for the first time after getting close to Sailee (Neha Harsora). Both Sachin and Sailee will be seen missing each other. Sachin will constantly keep calling Sailee to hear her voice when he is alone. At night, when Sachin is forced to sleep inside his car parked on the road, he will call Sailee and will want to hear her talk so that he can sleep well.

Amidst this, Sachin will also insist that Sailee talks to Akash and convinces him to stay away from Ria and forget her. Sailee would have promised Sachin that she will talk to Akash about it.

What will happen now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.