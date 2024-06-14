Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Aaji organizes Sachin and Sailee’s first night; Sachin gives consent

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) slowly getting drawn towards loving Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon). We saw how Sachin risked his own life and jumped into the river to save Sailee. Sailee was surprised to see Sachin’s reaction towards her and was happy with the concern he showed.

The upcoming drama will see Aaji talking to the astrologer about Sailee’s recent incidents. The astrologer will suggest Sailee and Sachin start their marital relationship on that particular auspicious day. Aaji will get emotional to derive consent from Sachin for their first night. She will emotionally threaten Sachin that she will die with sorrow. Sachin will give in and will agree to have the first night. Aaji will be happy and will organize for Sachin and Sailee’s special night.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 94 13th June Written Episode Update

Sailee fell into the river while retrieving the football. Sachim jumped into the river and saved Sailee from drowning. He panicked upon seeing her unconscious.

Will the first night happen?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.