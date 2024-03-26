Television | Spoilers

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tale Productions will see Paresh deciding to convince Tejas into marrying Sailee. He will talk about it to Tejas and Renu. Read this track information here.

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Paresh feeling very guilty about the death of Sailee’s father and wants to do amends in some way so that he can be of some help to the family. He has seen Sailee (Neha Harsora) struggle and thinks of getting his son Tejas married to her.

The coming episode will see Paresh propose the idea of Tejas’s marriage with Sailee before Tejas (Puru Chibber) and Renu. Both of them will be shocked when Paresh will tell them that she is a flower seller, and the daughter of the deceased man. Renu and Tejas will openly laugh at Paresh’s proposal and will reject it. Renu will stand against the decision and will tell Paresh that the wedding cannot happen, and that she will see to it that Tejas is married to an affluent girl with a good family.

Paresh will be shocked and will plead before Tejas that he sees no other way to help the family and that he should reconsider his decision.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 14 25th March Written Episode Update

Paresh went to Sailee’s house and told the mother and daughter that he wished to help them in some way or other.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.