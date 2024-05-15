Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sachin gets emotional; lays a condition for Tejas

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Paresh getting to know about Tejas (Puru Chibber) losing his money and being at a loss. We have seen Renuka getting Tejas home. However, Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) was livid at Tejas coming home. He demanded his brother return his father’s money so that he could stay at home.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin announcing before Sailee (Neha Harsora) that she is worth Rs 27 Lakhs as Tejas had promised to marry her if their father gave him his retirement money. Sachin will tell Tejas that he should get the money as he has married Sailee now. This will shock Sailee.

Sachin will throw Tejas out of the house and will lock their door. However, Renuka’s constant pleas will make Sachin emotional. Renuka will ask him to forgive his mother and let Tejas inside. A moved Sachin will allow Tejas in, but will ask for a guarantee that Tejas will return the money in a span of six months. Without having any option, Tejas will promise that he will return the money as proposed by Sachin.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 64 14th May Written Episode Update

Paresh caught Tejas and Renuka red-handed and got to know that Tejas did not have his money. Paresh ordered Renuka to stay with her son and now come home. However, on Sailee’s request, Renuka was allowed. Renuka returned to the house with Tejas.

