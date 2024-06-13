Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sailee falls into the river; Sachin saves her

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Aaji granting money to Renuka which made her happy. Aaji told Renuka and Paresh to make sure that Tejas married the girl this time around. Owing to Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) leg injury, Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee have been asked to stay back in the village.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee and Sachin going by the river, where Sailee will be playing with Krish. His ball will fall into the water and Sailee will try to retrieve the ball. However, she will fall into the river, and will sink into it. Sachin will soon come as the saviour, will jump into the river, search for Sailee and save her.

Sachin will be perturbed seeing an unconscious Sailee and will try to make her conscious. Sailee upon getting conscious, will be surprised to see Sachin’s concern for her.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 93 12th June Written Episode Update

Sailee warned Renuka to not act sweet before Aaji. Renuka later asked Aaji directly for the money. Aaji agreed to give the money which made Renuka happy.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.