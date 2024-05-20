Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sailee gets back home; Sachin mocks at her

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) getting scolded by Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon). Sailee took Sachin’s comments to heart and got angry. She confronted him and questioned him why he kept talking about her being responsible for his life going awry when the truth was something else.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee arguing with Paresh and blaming him for her life’s problems. She will get so annoyed that she will pinpoint Paresh for her miseries and will walk out of the house. However, upon going to her house, her mother Shobha will scold her and will get her back to Sachin’s household in a matter of few minutes. Shobha will apologize to Paresh, post which Sailee will also apologize to Paresh.

When Sailee will get into her room, Sachin will rebuke her and mock at her for leaving the house and instantly returning. He will make fun of her and will ask her to keep her baggage filled up as she might create a scene of going out of the house again.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 69 19th May Written Episode Update

Sachin rebuked Sailee and told her that his life was ruined because of her. Sailee confronted Sachin for using such damaging statements against her. She got wild at Sachin’s reactions to their marriage.

What will happen now?

