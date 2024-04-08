Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Sailee gets ready for her wedding; Sachin stunned by her beauty

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) wedding about to happen with Tejas (Puru Chibber). We wrote about how Sachin got to know that it was Sailee who was to get married to his brother. Amidst the wedding ambience, Sudhakar has been hatching plans to get married to Sailee.

Sailee in the coming episode, will be seen going to the beauty parlour to dress up and have a shot at the bridal make-up. She will get into the wrong cab even when Sachin will be waiting. It will be the plan of Sudhakar as he will send his man with a cab so that he can stealthily kidnap Sailee from the venue. Sailee will even get into the wrong car, but Sachin will force her to get down and come with him.

After the parlour time, Sailee will have a makeover of sorts and will look gorgeous. Sachin will be stunned on seeing her, and will also credit the parlour people for making a not-so-good-looking girl into a gorgeous face.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 27 7th April Written Episode Update

Sudhakar planned to kidnap Sailee when she would come out of the venue to go to the beauty parlour.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.