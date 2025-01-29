Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Dilip returns the money to Sachin; Will they bury differences?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen the big misunderstanding troubling the relationship between Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora). As we know, Dilip was the one who had stolen Renuka’s money on the road. When Sachin got to know about Dilip’s wrongdoings, he got angry and hurt his hand. Dilip suffered a fracture, but Sachin did not show his concern. When Sailee got to know that Sachin hit Dilip, she got angry at him. Sachin hid the fact that Dilip is into wrongdoings so that Sailee does not get the shock. This further deepened the ill feelings of Sailee for Sachin.

The upcoming episode will see Dilip meeting Sachin and giving back the 1 lakh cash that he had stolen from Renuka. Dilip will tell Sachin that the deal is closed between them and he will not talk about his deeds anymore. Sachin will be worried about his attitude and will tell him that he has become a criminal by being with them. Sachin and Dilip’s confrontation will end up in another war of words, which will only heighten Dilip’s aggression and attitude even when he is wrong.

Will Sachin try to mend Dilip’s ways?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.