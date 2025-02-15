Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Dilip talks ill of Sachin; Sailee questions his intent

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) slowly winning each other’s love after the big misunderstanding owing to Dilip’s actions. As we know, Dilip stole Renuka’s money and Sachin hid this fact from Sailee and her family, which led to more confusion. We also saw Sailee trying to help Sachin by getting him a second-hand car with the money she earned. We saw Sailee discretely make Sachin choose his own car. The present track is hovering around the Valentine’s Day outing that the Deshmukh family has gone to, in a resort. The spooky ambience of the place gave a scare to the Deshmukhs.

The story will return to the household drama soon where, in the upcoming episode, Sailee will meet her mother and sister at their shop. Dilip who carries an angst against Sachin will badmouth Sailee about coming to meet them against the liking of Sachin. Sailee will reprimand Dilip for his rude words for Sachin. Sailee will want Sachin and Dilip to forget the past and patch up. But the animosity for Sachin in Dilip’s eyes, will worry Sailee.

Will Sailee know the bigger truth about Dilip?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.