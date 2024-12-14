Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Renuka’s new getup to impress Roshni’s uncle; Sachin mocks her

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) exposing the true face of Tejas (Puru Chibber) to the family. Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) grew very protective towards her husband and ordered Sachin to never talk against Tejas. Sachin’s father too advised Sachin to not talk against anyone in the house and think twice before talking. However, when Renuka insisted that Roshni’s father has to come to the village to celebrate the festival with them, Roshni thought of an idea. She hired a man, a mutton seller to don her uncle’s role.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about comedian Rajkumar Kanojia entering Udne Ki Aasha in an important cameo role. He will be playing the Dubai-based uncle of Roshni who will make his entry into the house. If you have missed reading this story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Comedian Rajkumar Kanojia to enter Udne Ki Aasha, says, ‘Delighted to do my second TV show’

The upcoming track will be equally hilarious as Renuka (Radhika Vidyasagar) will make solid preparations to receive the Dubai-based uncle of Roshni.

Renuka will get into an Anarkali getup to receive the rich uncle. She will ask Sailee to prepare the best dishes for the uncle. The house will again get into a discussion over who will give their room to the uncle. Sachin will be shocked to see Renuka’s new avatar. He will mock the Anarkali look and call her to be the Manjulika of the house. Roshni will get shit-scared seeing the preparations in the house to welcome her uncle. She will be worried about Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee’s curiosity over her uncle.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.