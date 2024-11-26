Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Roshni’s emotional breakdown; reaches her mother’s house

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production has seen Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) organizing a flower business stall for Sailee (Neha Harsora) to handle. Sailee was very happy with Sachin’s efforts. Both of them took the blessings of their elders. We also saw a big drama happening in the Deshmukh house with Sachin showing the video of Tejas (Puru Chibber) lazing around in the garden. We wrote about Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) going out of the house after getting angry at Tejas for hiding the fact that he was unemployed. We wrote about Tejas blaming Sachin for Roshni going out of the house.

The upcoming episode will see Roshni going to her mother’s place and weeping her heart out. She will confide in her mother that everyone who she places trust on, betrays her. She will tell her mother that Tejas cheated on her by saying that he was working. Roshni’s mother will remind Roshni about the big lies she has told Tejas and his family about her identity and family truth.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.