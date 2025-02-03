Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin gets Sailee a big contract; Paresh plays mediator

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) having differences owing to Dilip’s act. Sailee believes that Sachin hurt Dilip for no reason at all. Sachin has not revealed to Sailee about Dilip stealing money from Renuka. At this juncture, we saw Sachin telling Sailee not to go to her mother’s place hereafter. This led to further confusion between the two families. Now, Sachin and Sailee are not in talking terms and this has affected the entire family.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin coming home with a big contract for Sailee to make garlands. Sachin will tell his father Paresh that there is an order to make 1000 garlands, and it is for a community wedding where mass weddings are to happen. Sachin and Sailee will not talk to each other, and will take the help of Paresh to convey whatever they want to tell the other. Paresh will be used as the mediator and this will be a very funny sequence where Sachin will want Sailee to benefit from the contract but will not be ready to talk to her directly. Sailee will be happy to get a big order and Sachin will commit to take the garlands in a tempo for delivery.

What will happen next?

