Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin’s acid test during Akash-Riya’s reception; Will he lose his temper?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) rekindling their love and trying to regroup their lives after the incident with Sachin beating Dilip. We saw Sailee buying a car for Sachin with her earnings. Sachin proudly displayed the car and praised his wife for her benevolent nature. This irked Renuka so much that she pressured Roshni to ask her father to create an opening in a job for Tejas. We also wrote about Riya’s parents having a wedding reception for Akash and Riya as they could not do anything for their daughter’s wedding.

We wrote about the Bengali dressing style for the reception. We also talked about Sachin being hesitant to come to the reception, but Sailee forced him to come and asked him to keep his mouth shut.

The upcoming episode will see Joy trying to create a problem at the reception to humiliate the Deshmukhs. For this, he will have a plot in mind and will want to instigate Sachin to create a ruckus at the reception. He will plant a friend of his to instigate Sachin so much that Sachin will burst out and lose his temper. Sachin will be instigated way too much during the ceremony, but he will try to control his temper.

Will Sachin’s temper finally give way? What will happen?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.