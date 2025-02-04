Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee meets Sachin’s friend; gets to know the truth

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) mocking Tejas’ (Puru Chibber) condition for a job wherein they had to shell out 14 lakhs in return for a job in Canada. While Roshni felt bad that Tejas was being mocked, she duly saw Sachin driving an auto rickshaw instead of his car. Sachin made a false story and presented it indirectly before Roshni. However, Roshni went home and reported to all that Sachin was driving an auto. Renuka, Akash and Ria questioned Sachin’s habit of keeping his own developments secret but questioning others’ affairs.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee suspecting Sachin’s decision to sell his car. Sailee will go and meet Sachin’s friends without Sachin’s knowledge. She will get to know that Sachin sold his car in order to repay the loans of his friends, which were getting problematic. Sailee will be relieved and will come home and tell Paresh all about Sachin’s good deeds. She will express before Paresh that she was worried and hence checked out the truth. Paresh will be seen praising his son and will tell Sailee that even though Sachin’s decision might appear wrong, there is always a big reason behind his decisions. Paresh will also tell Sailee that he feels that there is a bigger reason for Sachin selling his car.

Will Sailee get to know the whole truth about Dilip’s acts?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.