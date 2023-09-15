Television | Spoilers

‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ on Sony SAB offers a heartwarming glimpse into the life of the Wagle’s - an ordinary family in Mumbai, shedding light on the challenges they face in their daily life.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) standing by Vandana's (Pariva Pranati) side during her PET Scan. As the results revealed her cancer to be in the second stage, the family was left heartbroken by the severity of the diagnosis.

In the upcoming episodes, the entire family deals with their emotions in their own unique ways while attempting to come to terms with these life-altering developments. Adding to their challenges, financial difficulties arise due to the need for advanced treatments in the near future. Vandana faces a harsh reality with her cancer progressing, making partial mastectomy no longer an option. As the doctor proposes a more intense procedure, she stands at a crossroads, facing a tough decision that will significantly influence her journey in the battle against cancer.

What decision will Vandana make in the face of Stage 2 cancer and financial difficulties?

Pariva Pranati, who plays the role of Vandana Wagle, said, “Portraying a character facing a sensitive issue like breast cancer, demands a great deal of empathy and thorough preparation on my part. And it’s crucial to approach such subjects with the sensitivity they deserve. I try my best to connect with Vandana’s perspective, her struggles, and her strength. I aim to bring out the resilience and hope that individuals in real-life situations like this often display. And by depicting the emotional journey each character around her is experiencing as well, we aim to highlight the remarkable capacity for courage and unity within ordinary families.”