Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Bhanu Warns Amarjeet, Yash Gets Tensed

Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary, the audience sees a nail-biting drama in the lives of Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) and Yash (Shaleen Malhotra). Yash’s plans succeed as Akshat smartly blasts the battery, leaving Yuvika shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Shalini stands by her open cupboard, staring at an old photograph of her and Prem on their wedding day. Amarjeet notices her holding the photo. Shalini mentions she saw Bhoomi today, and it brought back difficult memories of Prem’s betrayal. She reflects on the pain of being left at the altar for Bhoomi. Amarjeet, concerned, tries to comfort her, suggesting she shouldn’t look at the photo. They share a moment of understanding, determined to rise above their challenges while hiding the darker truths of their past.

Yuvika, Bhoomi, and Isha are gathered in Yuvika’s room, discussing the recent sabotage at the Mahajan office. Bhoomi tries to look on the bright side. Bhoomi subtly questions Akshat’s involvement, but Isha remains confident. They conclude that the Talwars must be behind the sabotage, agreeing to stay cautious and united in the face of adversity.

Yash and Akshat are in discussion. Akshat, nervous, tries to explain the tampering incident. Yash is confused and frustrated, having warned Akshat about the risks of using maximum voltage. Akshat reveals it was a mistake. Yash resolves to discover the saboteur’s identity and use the opportunity to push their battery production forward, planning a big move against the Mahajans.

Yash and Yuvika, both determined to announce their respective launch dates and outmaneuver each other. We see Yuvika’s sombre face as she kneels, feeding Buzo. Flashbacks reveal tender moments with Neel and Buzo, deepening her grief. Bhanu approaches to inquire about a recent demo incident. Yuvika, determined, explains the battery explosion and her suspicion of Talwar Group’s involvement.

Bhanu, initially shocked, supports Yuvika’s plan to announce a launch date despite the setbacks. Yuvika urgently calls receptionist Rita to trace a tip-off call. Amarjeet, engrossed in an intense game, answers a call from Bhanu. Filled with underlying tension, their conversation reveals Bhanu’s frustration over the Talwars’ interference in the battery demo. Amarjeet’s casual and mocking responses contrast sharply with Bhanu’s serious tone. Bhanu warns Amarjeet about their unethical tactics, vowing that Yuvika will prevail.

Amarjeet, finishing his game victoriously, reflects on Bhanu’s words, signaling his readiness for the impending battle. Yuvika, returning to her room, notices Isha chatting on her phone with Akshat. Curious and slightly suspicious, Yuvika tries to understand Akshat’s importance in Isha’s life. She playfully encourages Isha, masking her concern with a supportive smile, highlighting Yuvika’s protective nature and internal conflict about exposing the truth.

The Talwar family enjoys a light-hearted dinner when Amarjeet shares Bhanu’s call about the demo incident. Yash, alarmed by the potential exposure of their involvement, questions Akshat about the social media post. Sia reveals she shared the selfie, causing immediate concern.