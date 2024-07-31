Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Neel Struggles Against His Captors, Yuvika Becomes Restless

In Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary, the audience sees a nail-biting twist with conflicts between Mahajans and Talwars. Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) gets ready as a bride to tie the knot with her love of life, Neel (Mohit Kumar). On the other hand, Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) prepares for his heart transplant. Later, Neel rushes to reach his wedding. Yuvika gets worried about Neel.

In the upcoming episode, Neel speeds towards the wedding, but Mudliar’s cronies tail him and lay a spike strip on the road. During a sweet call with Yuvika, Neel’s car hits the spikes and crashes into a tree. Neel emerges injured, seeking help from a car, only to be kidnapped by the masked cronies. Yuvika, restless and reassured by Bhoomi, is escorted to the ceremony as the qawwals sing.

On the other hand, Yash prepares for a heart transplant operation. The cronies dump Neel into their van, and another set of cronies inform DJ (Mahir Pandhi) in jail about Neel’s abduction. As a storm brews, Neel struggles against his captors, who reveal that they need his heart, not money. Neel gets knocked unconscious, heightening the tension. Yuvika, emotional, waits for Neel. Neel regains consciousness and tries to escape but is shot in the leg as he runs, collapsing dramatically, not understanding what to do next.