Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Yuvika Blames Yash For Viral MMS Scandal

Sony Sab‘s popular show Vanshaj entertains the audience with interesting twists and turns, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under the banner Swastik Productions. Bhoomi becomes emotional and talks with Prem’s photo, sharing her concern about Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari). On the other hand, Yuvika meets with some strange people who hit her on her head, which makes her unconscious. They try to do wrong with her, but Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) saves her and brings her to her office. Yuvika later wakes up clueless and wonders what happened to her. On the other hand, Yash feels an unknown connection with Yuvika.

In the upcoming episode, Yuvika decides to discover last night’s truth as a MMS goes viral. She goes to check out the CCTV footage, where she finds a man holding her in his arms and bringing her to her office. As Yuvika sees the footage she spots Yash Talwar, making her angry.

Later, Yash calls Yuvika, revealing that he has found the IP address from where her MMS went viral. Yuvika does not listen to Yash and directly cuts off his sentence, blaming him for the viral MMS scandal. Yash becomes clueless, while Yuvika furiously promises to take revenge in a better way.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Yuvika backfires on Yash or the truth comes forward.