Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: OMG! Neel Dies, His Heart Gets Transplanted To Yash

In Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary, the audience has seen engaging drama with cronies tailing Neel (Shaleen Malhotra) on his wedding day. On his way to the wedding, Neel (Mohit Kumar) meets with an accident, leaving him unconscious. Mudaliar’s cronies kidnap Neel. Neel tries to save himself by offering them money, but the cronies reveal they don’t need his money but his heart. Later, when Neel tries to run away and save his life, Mudaliar’s cronies fire their guns.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Neel get shot in the leg; he falls as the cronies call Mudliar, who angrily insists that Neel cannot die because they need his heart. Neel is barely conscious and gets rushed to a dilapidated factory-turned-operating theatre. Meanwhile, Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari), restless and dancing, is unaware of the danger Neel is in. Amarjeet, Shalini, Sia, and Akshat wait anxiously outside an operation theatre.

In the factory, doctors prepare to operate Neel’s heart, believing him to be brain dead. Neel experiences a surreal vision before the doctor administers a final injection, leading to his death. Simultaneously, a montage shows Neel’s heart being removed and placed in an icebox while Yuvika feels an eerie connection as she dances, injured.

At the hospital, Amarjeet receives the icebox containing Neel’s heart and sternly ends his dealings with Mudliar. The heart gets transplanted into Yash, but the operation faces complications, with Mudliar reflecting on the emotional weight of the heart while playing with his daughter. Yuvika and her family, worried about Neel, are stunned when Vidur faints after receiving a shocking call.

The doctors struggle to make Yash’s body accept Neel’s heart, but after intense efforts, the heart finally starts beating. A devastated Yuvika and her family discover Neel’s lifeless body, leading to an emotional breakdown in this tragic moment.