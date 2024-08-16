Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Shalini Confronts Bhoomi, Yuvika’s Startling Accusation Leaves Yash Stunned

Sony Sab’s popular Vanshaj show is produce by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under Swastik Productions. Rahul Kumar Tewary and Gayatri Gill Tewary entertain the audience with gripping storylines and drama. You can watch this episode on Sony SAB and for repeat shows on SonyLiv. Stay tuned to Vanshaj for more thrilling twists as the storyline unfolds with unexpected developments.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Bhoomi comes to someone’s book exhibition. She tells Shalini that she has read her first book, and Shalini replies that Amar (her brother) has motivated her to write a book. Later, Bhoomi says that Shalini has not forgotten her, and she replies that she cannot. She also states that she has left no stone unturned in showing her clever identity. By listening to this, Bhoomi is shocked.

Later, Yuvika is sitting in the cafe and having a cup of tea and says that Yash came here also and asks what he is doing near her car. She thinks that something is wrong with her car; suddenly, she gets up and runs towards Yash and asks him if he is following her. Yash replies that he thinks that someone has wholeheartedly cursed her because her car is punctured. Suddenly, she runs to see her car and gets shocked. She says the car’s tires have not been reconditioned or missing. Later, Yuvika mocks Yash and says that behind this incident, he is the only one who did this. Seeing this, Yash is shocked by an unnecessary allegation.