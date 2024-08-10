Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Yash Plans To Ruin Mahajan’s Battery Model, Yuvika Stands Strong

Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary, the audience sees nail-biting twists in the lives of Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) and Yash (Shaleen Malhotra). Akshat shares the details about the Mahajan industry’s EV battery model. To defeat Yuvika, he suggests planning something. Yash asks Akshat to blast the battery to prove they are incapable. On the other hand, DJ in the jail wonders about the person who is Yuvika’s enemy as his goons didn’t kill Neel. He takes a pledge to find out about that person and also prepares for his release from jail.

In the upcoming episode, Akshat smartly gets close to Isha so that he gets a chance to enter the Mahajan industry. Soon, Akshay executes his plan, where he meets Yuvika. Akshat saves himself by giving excuses. Later, Yash emphasizes that they have to plan a full-proof blast, and Akshat agrees with him. On the other hand, Yuvika gets suspicious that Yash might do something big, but she stays strong to fight back with Yash’s conspiracy.

Seeing how Yash will execute his plan amidst Yuvika’s strict attention will be interesting.

Vanshaj is a family drama that started in 2023 on Sony Sab. The show casts Anjali Tatrari, Shaleen Malhotra, and Mohit Kumar in the lead roles.