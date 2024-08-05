Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Yash Returns Home, Yuvika Tries To Commit Suicide

In Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary, the audience has seen major twists in Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) and Yash’s (Shaleen Malhotra) life. Yuvika recalls the beautiful memories of Neel (Mohit Kuma) receiving his belongings, including Prem’s repaired watch. Bhoomi urges her to head for the final rites. Yaha tries to know about the heart donor, but Dr. Kapadia resists sharing any details. On the other hand, Billa finally meets Yuvika, creating an intense scene.

In the upcoming episode, the Mahajan family prepares for Neel’s last rites. Yuvika’s sister asks her to shed tears as Neel finally goes. Yuvika looks lost and deeply affected by Neel’s death. On the other hand, Yash returns home, greeted by an excited Sia who playfully performs a ritual she saw on Instagram. The family shares a moment of relief and laughter. While privately, Shalini and Amarjeet discuss the mystery and secrecy surrounding the donor’s identity.

Yuvika, lying on the floor in despair, is interrupted by Bhoomi pounding on her door. The room is filled with Neel’s belongings, reflecting her inner turmoil. Yuvika climbs a stool, looking at the ceiling fan with a pained expression. Bhoomi, Bhanu, Vidur, and Isha rush to her room, fearing the worst. Yuvika opens the door, revealing she is trying to retrieve a box of Neel’s memories.