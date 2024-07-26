Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Yuvika Gets Scared, DJ Makes An Evil Entry

In Vanshaj on Sony Sab, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary, the audience has seen major twists, including Yash getting hospitalized. With the help of prayers, Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) regains consciousness. On the other hand, Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) gets scared during her Sangeet ceremony with a suspicious incident.

In the upcoming episode, as the fire blazes across the road, Yuvika is shocked to see the words “I AM COMING” written in the flames. She peered into the darkness, suspecting it was Yash Talwar. The figure in the shadows, Akshat, called Yash from the hospital, confirming he had done as instructed. Yash, eager to confront Yuvika, waits for him to be able to come out of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Yuvika, lost in thought, shares her suspicions about a dispute between the Mahajans and Talwars with Bhoomi, who deflects the conversation, hiding her knowledge. In the hospital, Shalini, desperate to save her son Yash, recalls a tragic wedding night where Prem – and how he abandoned her for Bhoomi, causing lifelong pain. Amarjeet vowed to find an illegal organ for Yash. Neel (Mohit Kumar) experiences heart pain, causing panic, but it turns out to be a false alarm, as he is just facing acidity. During a hospital visit, Yuvika briefly glimpsed Rajan Mudhiliar. Back home, the family decides to plan Yuvika and Neel’s wedding.

Yash, determined to fulfill his promise to his mother, awaited a heart transplant being planned to be arranged by Amarjeet, while Yuvika found solace in Neel’s heartbeat, unaware of the looming threat.

On the other hand, DJ (Mahir Pandhi) transforms into an evil and dangerous person who showers with fuming hot water in jail, which leaves others in fear. Later, Gargi (Parinita Seth) comes to meet DJ, and she shares with him about Yuvika and Neel’s marriage preparations. DJ makes a cunning look and decides to ruin things.