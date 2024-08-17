Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: Yuvika’s Life In Danger, Yash Becomes Happy

Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj continues to entertain the audience with gripping storylines and major drama in the lives of Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) and Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari), produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his production house Swastik Productions. Bhoomi becomes curious about Yash meeting Yuvika again and again. Hug Yuvika denies such a connection. On the other hand, Amarjeet finds something fishy as he connects Neel’s death and Mudaliar, giving him a heart for Yash as he meets Vidur. Yash and Yuvika meet each other again and indulge in an argument.

In the upcoming episode, Yuvika and Yash meet Mr. Sheroy for their projects. Mr. Sheroy expresses his opinion about Yash and Yuvika’s models. He says he is very impressed with both models, for which both of them express gratitude. Mr. Sheroy asks Yash and Yuvika to share the papers related to work.

Later, Yuvika takes a car, and on her way, she finds something fishy. She questions the driver about the route, as the route he is taking her is not the right one. The driver gives excuses that he is taking a shortcut. Yuvika gets suspicious, and she asks the driver to stop. But the driver doesn’t listen. Yuvika charges him, but the driver hits her. Yuvika gets distressed by the situation.

What will happen next? Will Yuvika be able to save herself from the cunning plan against her?