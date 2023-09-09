Television | Spoilers

Wagle Ki Duniya spoiler: Vandana faces her first chemotherapy session

Vandana and Rajesh wait desperately for Vandana’s blood test result. After the test results come, Vandana goes for her first chemotherapy session in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Sep,2023 17:12:37
Wagle Ki Duniya spoiler: Vandana faces her first Chemotherapy Session 850113

Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice-of-life family drama that tackles the daily struggles of a middle-class man with sensitivity. The viewers are in for a heartwarming treat as the Wagle family comes together to celebrate the joyous wedding of Manoj and Vidya. The air is filled with excitement as every member of the family pitches in for the wedding arrangements. Amidst the hustle and bustle of the preparations, Vandana (Pariva Pranati) silently grapples with a personal health issue.

Later, everyone is shocked when they find out that Vandana has cancer. Later, Jyoti and Damini ask Vandana to promise them that she will tell them if she ever needs anything. Vandana’s neighbours’ behaviour changes towards her which makes her feel even worse about her situation. Vandana gives her blood sample for a PET scan which makes Rajesh anxious.

Now, in the coming episode, Vandana and Rajesh wait desperately for Vandana’s blood test result. After the test results come, Vandana goes for her first chemotherapy session. The entire family motivates her to be strong in this tough time.

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey Ep 761 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Dakshesh and Harshad get into a fight when Harshad tells him he wants to put his flat on rent. Harsahd looks for a paying guest. Mangesh tells Harshad he knows someone who needs a place to stay.

Will Vadana recover from cancer?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

