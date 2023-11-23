Watch the mohalla of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ scramble for weekly ration in tonight’s episode

In the latest episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, contestants get the opportunity to turn into grocery bandits. In previous episodes, some contestants have stolen a few ration items, but this time they are given a unique task by the master. Two godaams (warehouses) have been set up in the garden area, filled with all the weekly ration, and the contestants must ransack them through tunnels located in front of each godaam. The owners of the godaams are members of the Dimaag makaan, and the task is to plunder as much ration as possible. The residents of Dil and Dum makaan also take part, and the competition becomes chaotic as everyone tries to grab as much as they can. Mannara Chopra, a resident of Dil makaan, has some friends in the Dimaag makaan, and she requests that the thieves leave some ration for the occupants of the other house. However, ‘BIGG BOSS’ intervenes and sarcastically applauds Mannara’s generosity, which gets in the way of the task. He announces that the remaining ration will be given to the members of the Dimaag makaan, in the spirit of Mannara’s generosity. This declaration angers Aishwarya Sharma and Rinku Dhawan, who are upset about Mannara choosing her friendships over food for the rest of the contestants. Will Mannara and Rinku ever resolve their differences?

In the midst of a rampage for ration, a fight breaks out in the mohalla that everyone is talking about. Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan, who have had an on-and-off relationship since the beginning of the show, are at the center of it. In tonight’s episode, the two argue over their assigned duties. Vicky accuses Sana of neglecting her duty and chatting with the members of Dil Makaan instead. Offended by Vicky’s tone, a disgruntled Sana promises not to eat for the entire day. Vicky, determined not to back down, complains that Sana is throwing tantrums over food that others have prepared for her after slacking on her duties. Will this argument permanently damage the ties that were made in the house of Dimaag?

