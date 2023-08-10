Will Rajesh be able to save his father from the debris of the collapsed chawl on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya?

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is Sony SAB’s thought-provoking family drama that offers viewers a keen insight into the life of a common man and the problems they face. With relatable characters and a compelling storyline, “Wagle Ki Duniya” engages its viewers through honest learning and leaves them with a heartwarming feeling. In the last few episodes, viewers witnessed Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) getting a job opportunity with a better pay package and growth prospects but the only drawback for this opportunity is that he will have to shift to Indore. In the upcoming track, viewers will see while Rajesh is in dilemma for this new opportunity.

On the other hand, the Dadar chawl is not in great condition and requires renovation. Manoj initiates conversations with the contractors, but no deal is signed. Meanwhile due to heavy rains, the chawl collapses leaving multiple people stuck under the debris, Manoj and Rajesh Wagle’s father Srinivas (Aanjjan Srivastav) being one of them. The entire blame comes on Manoj while the entire family is left shocked.

Will Rajesh be able to save his father?

Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “For Rajesh, his family is above anything else. The collapsing of the chawl is something he could never possibly imagine, even in his dreams. Right now, the only thing he can think of is how to save his father. Amidst the chaos and uncertainty, Rajesh’s determination to protect his loved ones shines brightly. As he faces the challenges ahead, he discovers the strength he never knew he had, making him a true hero in the eyes of his family and the viewers. The upcoming episodes will be a rollercoaster of emotions for the audience.”