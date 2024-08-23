Zee TV Serial 23rd August Serial Upcoming Stories: Rabb Se Hai Dua, And Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye upcoming story

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Virat, Bhawani, and Jahan are in the boutique, and suddenly, Amrute arrives there and chit-chat with each other. Later, Priyanka sees them and comes to them and says that this boutique turns into a local market and comments on it. Later, Priyanka tries to leave there, but suddenly, a security alarm rings, saying that Priyanka has stolen something from her bag. Later, security guards tell her they must check her bag, and Virat tells Priyanka that they found the real thief. Suddenly, she comes to him and mocks him. Virat replies to Priyanka that she has stolen things from the boutique, and he tells the manager to check her bag. Amurta learns that Virat went to this level to take revenge on Priyanka for the Chitnis family’s insult. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua upcoming story

In the upcoming episode, Mannat supports Subhaan by falling as Subhaan’s body has consumed more water. He calls Mannat, and she gets worried about him. Later, Mannat takes Subhaan in the car and leaves that location. Suddenly, Subhaan again calls Mannat, and she replies by saying that Mannat is with him and also states that whether anyone supports him or not, she will stay with him and protect him till her death and comment on it. Later, Mannat suddenly comes into an angry mood and tells Ibaadat that Mannat’s first love is Subhaan and that Mannat’s last love is Subhaan. She also commented that Ibaadat came between them by deceit, and now Ibaadat has to step away from them. And and comment on it. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.