Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Check out the latest upcoming story from your favorite Zee TV serials: Rabb Se Hai Dua and To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Read below to know more!

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous Rabb Se Hai Dua To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot. Brace yourselves for some unexpected turns in the storylines.

Check out Zee TV’s 27th August Serial Spoilers: From Rabb Se Hai Dua and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye upcoming story

In the upcoming episode, we will see Babita and Dilbar Singh Ahuja dancing on the Dahikala occasion, and Virat and others will enjoy their performance. Later, Priyanka comes to the Dahi Handi and changes the pot, adds chemicals, and puts a coconut over the pot while hiding the side of the table. Priyanka is done with her plan, and Amruta stands there and sees Priyanka. Seeing her, Priyanka is shocked. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode, we will see Mannat’s conversation with Subhaan. She says Ibaadat is blackmailing her and also makes a false allegation that she threatens Mannat that if she comes between Subhaan and Ibaadat, then she will leak her video and cry in front of him. Later, Ibaadat comes to Subhaan and says that behind her lies, this video is responsible. She also states that’s why she released Farhaan from jail.

Ibaadat also says that Farhaan told her that if she did not release him, he would share the video on the Internet and said to save Mannat’s reputation, she did that. By listening to this, Subhaan holds her Ibaadat’s neck and tries to kill her. Mannat says that they kill her and that those who will come in between Subhaan and Mannat will die. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.