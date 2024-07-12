Zee TV Serial Twist: Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series, Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

1) Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episode, we will see the major twist when Virat mocks Priyanka and says that, seeing her shamelessness, Virat feels ashamed of himself today. Virat also added that he loved her, married you, and fought against his family for Priyanka. Later, the lady inspector says getting implicated in a false POCSO case is a big crime. Later on, Amruta mocks Priyanka by saying she has a slight feeling she would have thought before playing with others’ lives. Amruta tells the lady inspector to arrest her, and by listening to this, Priyanka is shocked. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s leads.

2) Pyaar Ka Pehela Adhyaya: ShivShakti

In the upcoming episode, we will see Mohini talking while looking at the snake rangoli and saying she has done her work, and it’s Bira’s (a snake) turn, and it’s time for him to come. Suddenly, Mohini shows her hand to the snake rangoli, and an animated snake comes to her palm and puts in the juice. Later on, Mohini gives Dadi juice, and she drinks it. After drinking the juice, she suddenly notices that something is wrong in her throat, and suddenly, a snake comes out of her mouth. Later on, Shiv and Shakti enter the room. Arjun Bhijali and Nikki Sharma are the show’s leads.

3) Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming twist, we will see that Subhaan warns Mannat, claiming she should not try to start a rift between Subhaan and Ibaadat. Later, Mannat says she feels ashamed of what she did and has already apologized to him, and she wants to apologize again by listening to this; Subhaan leaves abruptly. Later, Mannat challenges herself, and she says that Subhaan will be her very soon. The show’s leads are Dheeraj Dhoopar and Ayesha Rughani.