Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode 678 of Badall Pe Paon Hai, produced by Dreamiyata, the audience will see an interesting twist when Rajat becomes jobless.

Sony Sab‘s new TV serial, Badall Pe Paon Hai, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata, treats the audience with interesting twists and turns. The show casts Amandeep Sidhu as the female lead, Baani, and Aakash Ahuja as the male lead, Rajat. Check out the written update of episode 69, airing on 29 August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Baani (Amandeep Sidhu), at home, organizes the cleanliness drive in the neighborhood. Amidst the excitement of a Swachch Society competition, Baani shows her leadership by rallying everyone, including neighbors and family, to clean and beautify the compound. Baani cleverly incorporates a fun element, offering a surprise gift for the best contributions, and ensures everyone is engaged in the activity.

Meanwhile, a peon enters the scene and delivers Rajat’s (Aakash Ahuja) belongings, leaving Baani confused. The peon then reveals that Rajat left his job under distress yesterday. Realizing Rajat’s struggles, Baani decides to keep the information from everyone to avoid adding to his discomfort and also asks her sister-in-law to keep it a secret.

Baani secretly helps Rajat by arranging a job interview opportunity through a newspaper ad, hoping to support his career transition. Later, Baani maintains a normal atmosphere despite Rajat’s ongoing job search at the dinner. She cheers him up with hopeful gestures and motivating comments, leading to a successful interview.

By the end, the neighborhood is clean, the competition winners are celebrated, and Rajat’s new job prospects look promising. Baani’s supportive actions make a significant impact. On the other hand, Lavanya decides to bring Rajat back into her life, intensifying the situation.