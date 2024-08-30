Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (31 August) of Jhanak, Jhanak declares she will give Aniruddh's name to her child! What will be Aniruddh's next move? It will be interesting to watch.

The StarPlus show Jhanak, which stars Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddh, and Chandni Sharma as Arshi in lead roles, has deeply resonated with many. Magic Moments Motion Pictures produces it. Check out the episode update, airing on 31 August 2024.

The upcoming episode begins with a conversation between (Krushal Ahuja) Aniruddh and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). Jhanak angrily tells Aniruddh that she is fighting for her child and will do anything for her baby. She also states that she will never stop this battle and comment on it. Aniruddh challenges her about how she will fight and you will never be able to prove that this is my baby, leaving Jhanak in shock.

Jhanak replies that he should not challenge her because this battle concerns her child. Jhanak also says that how he challenged her, now she will challenge him and also stated that she will give Aniruddh’s name to her child and comment on it. Aniruddh replies by saying that he will die but never give his name to the child; by listening to this, Jhanak is shocked.

Jhanak Today’s Written Update-

Aniruddh visits the Bose family to arrange the marriage between Lalon and Appu but faces resistance from Shubho and Tanuja, who oppose the union. Despite Appu’s grandfather agreeing to do the marriage rituals from home, her grandmother refuses and says that the marriage will happen in the temple, not at the Bose family. The groom is not of their standard, so it’s better the rituals get completed at the temple, leaving Appu and Chhoton disheartened.

Feeling insulted, Aniruddh shares her family’s tragic past of losing everything due to betrayal. Upon learning that the elders have decided to cancel the wedding, Aniruddh gets angry and insists on respecting his sister’s choice. However, Lalon and his mother leave, deeply humiliated.

In a surprising twist, Jhanak insists that the marriage will occur in the Bose house despite most of the family opposing it. Her bold stance puzzles Tanuja and Shubho, and angry Arshi, who can’t stand Jhanak’s growing influence. Lalon and his mother leave as tensions rise, asking Appu’s parents to inform them of the wedding date. Arshi, feeling sidelined, decides to leave Bose’s home and go to her home, with Aniruddh planning to accompany her.

The situation escalates when Jhanak and Aniruddh clash. Jhanak vows to leave the house after Appu’s wedding, but the argument turns bitter when Aniruddh declares he won’t accept her pregnancy, claiming he doesn’t believe anything happened between them. Jhanak gets furious and shocked. End.

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Please watch this episode on StarPlus.