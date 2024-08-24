Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode (August 25) of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Virat advises Amruta to express her feelings, sparking a blush.

The Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) in lead roles, the show’s 266th episode, which airs on August 25th, 2024, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, August 25, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Priyanka apologizes to Jahan after being reminded by Virat that she had made him beg earlier, and Bhawani also comments on it. Virat tells Priyanka that if she doesn’t apologize to Bhavani as she begs to save her, she could end up in jail for shoplifting. Priyanka (Sriti Jha) agrees and apologizes to Jahan before leaving. Bhavani and Virat (Arijit Taneja) high-five each other, and Jahan thanks Virat, who assures him not to worry about it.

In the next scene, Amruta tries to say Thank You, but Virat interrupts and says not to say thank you. He also states that she is a carbon copy of Bhawani and tells her to take some qualities from Jahan, too, as she has to express her feelings to him. Then he leaves. By listening to Virat’s words, Amruta blushes.

Later, Babita asks Priyanka if she has a plan. Priyanka says she hasn’t made any plans yet but assures Babita she’ll be the first to know when she does. Babita agrees and leaves. Ishika then asks Priyanka if she already has a plan, and Priyanka confirms, saying it’s dangerous.

Later, Amruta asks Nimrit to help decorate for Janmashtami, and Nimrit agrees. Meanwhile, Priyanka wonders how to bring a package into the house without being noticed. As she heads inside, she accidentally drops the package. When Amruta tries to help, Priyanka quickly stops her, explaining that the package contains special colors for designing the Janmashtami pot. Priyanka then takes the package and leaves.

Virat sees Krishna and Radha’s outfits on the bed and assumes Amruta prepared Krishna’s outfit for him. He talks to Dildar about it, but later, Amruta takes the outfit away. When Virat asks if the Krishna outfit isn’t for him, Amruta explains it’s actually for her boyfriend.

Lastly, Ishika brings some pots into Priyanka’s room, and Priyanka asks why. Ishika explains that it’s to make it look like Priyanka is participating in the Janmashtami pot design competition. Priyanka agrees and mentions that after Anjali finishes her design, they will copy and swap it with theirs. End.

Credit: Zee5

Please watch this episode on Zee TV.