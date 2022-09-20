Today’s Kundali Bhagya episode begins with lights flickering in the library. The library staff asks everyone to leave the library for 30 minutes. Prithvi thinks that God did this so he could meet Preeta alone. Arjun reaches the school. He spots Kavya there. He wonders where Preeta is. He asks the teacher about Preeta. Kavya comes there. The teacher tells Arjun that Preeta must be in the library. She introduces herself to him. Kavya asks Arjun to leave because Preeta will scold him if she sees him then. The teacher asks Kavya to go to the classroom. She thinks that Kavya is like her father, Arjun. In the library, Prithvi waits for Preeta. He hides hearing footsteps. He smiles seeing Preeta there.

Then in Kundali Bhagya, Arjun tells himself that he won’t let Prithvi hurt Preeta. Preeta gets scared when the light starts flickering. She searches for books. She hears Prithvi’s voice. He makes noises deliberately to know if she recognizes his voice or not. The light goes off. Prithvi is about to go to Preeta. But Arjun drags Prithvi out of the library. Prithvi tries to beat him up. Arjun beat him up. Prithvi tells him that the latter fights with him unnecessarily. He tells him that he is the latter’s business partner so Arjun should behave well. Arjun warns him to not roam around Preeta. Prithvi tells him that the latter also fell for Preeta like him. Arjun tells him that he is not like him. Prithvi asks him to not talk like that.

Later in Kundali Bhagya, Arjun tells him that he doesn’t even want to talk to him. He asks him to leave from there. Prithvi tells him that he won’t spare a person who insults him. He reminds him that he knows his secrets. He asks him to choose between friendship and enmity. Arjun asks him to leave from there. Prithvi says that he came to spend time with someone and leaves from there. Arjun finds a phone. He gives that phone to a lady saying that someone dropped it. She takes that phone to the washroom. Arjun goes to the library. Preeta struggles to go out. He throws a book towards her to divert her. She wonders if ghosts are there. He smiles seeing her muttering mantras. She thinks that something is fishy in the library. She asks God to save her.

Lastly in Kundali Bhagya, Arjun pretends like God and talks to her. He tells her that he made a ghost run away from the library. She remains silent. He thinks that if she believed that God was talking to her. She asks him how he knows her name. He tells her that he is God so he knows everyone’s name. She asks him to tell her her father’s name. He thinks that he doesn’t remember her father’s name. He tells her that he can’t take a father’s name. She understands that someone is playing with her. She finds Arjun. They scream seeing each other. She tells him that he did all this to scare her. She thinks that he knows to go out so she decides to follow him. He understands that she doesn’t know a way to go out. He thinks that he still loves to trouble her.

