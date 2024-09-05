Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of Sony Sab's Pushpa Impossible, the audience will see a major twist when Rashi quotes acting, leaving Ashwin guilty.

Pushpa Impossible, Sony Sab’s popular show, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, continues entertaining the audience with a relatable storyline and interesting twists. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead role. Check out the written update of the upcoming episode airing on 5 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Pushpa ( Karun Pandey Vaidya) prepares for school. At the same time, Prarthana assures everyone that she will take care of the house. Hasmukh bhai reaches school and shares about Rashi’s overdose in Kotak, giving him a new opportunity to demean Pushpa. As Pushpa reaches school, she is surprised and happy to see Ashawari wishing to join the school. At the same time, she is curious about spotting Hasmukh on the school premises.

On the other hand, Ashwin thanks Sonal for getting a 50 lakh loan, and his first EMI is gone, which Rashi overhears. She asks Ashwin about the 50 lakh loan, and he makes an excuse. Later, Dipti and Pushpa, on call, discover Ashwin’s 50 lakh loan, leaving them shocked. Dipti confronts Ashwin about the loan, leaving him worried.

Bapodra and Sushila watch Chirag and Prarthana’s chemistry while they work together. Ashawari starts her first mock lecture to the standard 4th class as a history teacher. Pushpa and Saran sit behind to cheer Ashawari. Surprisingly, Ashawari fails as she leaves the class. At the same time, students wonder what happened.

Kotak meets Pushpa at school. He has seen how Ashawari has failed in her attempt to lecture her class, and he knows she was Pushpa’s recommendation. He takes advantage of the situation and taunts Pushpa by doubting her administrative skills.

Kotak purposely highlights Rashi’s overdose issue and taunts Pushpa for not being able to handle her daughter. Then how will she handle the school with so many students? Pushpa has no answer as she stands shocked. Bapodra prepares Chirag to file a defamation case against Hasmikhbhai. Prarthana and Sushila are not in favor; however, Chirag agrees with Bapodra. Later, Rashi announces her decision to quit acting and never shoot again. Ashwin, who is guilty, tries to motivate her, but Rashi is firm. Dipti reasons Ashwin that time will heal Rashi’s wounds.