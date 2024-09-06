Television | TV Show Written Updates

In the upcoming episode of Pushpa Impossible, airing on 6 September, there will be a major drama when Kotak conspires to use Rashi's incident against Pushpa.

Sony Sab’s popular show, Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, entertains the audience with a relatable storyline. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead role. Check out the written update of the upcoming episode airing on 6 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Rashi’s overdose has had adverse effects on Pushpa’s (Karun Pandey Vaidya) life, and it happened because of Hasmukh. Pushpa helps Ashawari settle down at school after an initial hiccup with her reverse Psychology trick. Hasmukh manages to piss off Pushpa and Bapodra.

Pushpa gets busy in her new role at school. At the same time, she is concerned about Rashi’s step for herself. Pushpa also wonders why Hasmukh visited the school and met Kotak. On the other hand, Kotak, with his cunning plan, hints at using Rashi’s overdose to dent Pushpa’s reputation in the next PTA meeting. Rashi makes a shocking decision to never shoot again.

Ashawari is scared to face a class full of students at school, and Pushpa uses reverse psychology on Ashawari. She and Saran wait to see how Ashawari reacts. Bapodra and Chirag do the formalities of filling in forms for defamation against Hasmukh. Ashawari is alone in class, and Bhasker’s memory reinstates Ashawari’s confidence, leaving her panicked. However, she deals with her struggles, stands up against the class, and gives her first successful lecture.

Witnessing this, Pushpa and Saran are happy. Pushpa is concerned about the upcoming PTA meeting and wonders if Kotak misuses the leaks of Rashi’s overdose scene as a spicy piece of information. Later, Bapodra confronts Hasmukh and asks him to be ready to be thrown out from Chawl as Chirag is gearing up to file a defamation case.

Hasmukh is tense and decides to do something. Pushpa, on the other hand, writes a note to parents on the school’s website. Pushpa comes with a mother’s lament, an emotional take to deal with any backlash, if at all. But this note is also an honest plea from a mother. Pushpa enters Chawl and finds police waiting for her.