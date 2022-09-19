In today’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode, Sugandha asks the questions to Babita. Then the first picture is displayed and Sugandha tells Babita to identify the temple. Babita identifies the temple and answers correctly. Sugandha then shares a picture of a river and tells Babita to identify it. Babita gets confused. Iyer says that he knows which river it is but Sugandha tells him to keep quiet as he can’t answer Babita’s question. Babita takes the name of the river but the answer was wrong. Popatlal tells Iyer to tell the answer. Iyer says that it is the Kaveri river. Sugandha applauds Babita for giving one answer right and then Babita had to perform. Babita dances to the Deva Shree Ganesha song. Everyone likes her performance and appreciates her.

Later in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sugandha mimics Saif Ali Khan and appreciates Babita. Then Sugandha asks questions to Madhavi. Komal and Anjali tell Sugandha to ask tough questions as Madhavi is a teacher’s wife so she is aware of everything. Sugandha shows her the first picture. Bhide asks Madhavi if she knows. Madhavi fools Bhide by telling them that she is not aware of the picture. Bhide gets worried but Madhavi tells that she is joking as she knows which time it is and answers correctly. Then Sugandha shows Madhavi a second picture and everyone gets confused as to which time it is. Babita says she knows the answer but she can’t answer as her chance is over. Then Sugandha gives Madhavi a hint that it is a temple of a Maa. Then Madhavi answers correctly. Tapu Sena heard about this temple for the first time and they asked Madhavi about its history. Madhavi answers that it is a temple by three brothers who were disabled and Ganpati Bappa blessed them and made them normal.

Lastly in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sugandha gives Madhavi a special gift. Then Sugandha asks questions to Bhide. Bhide, before answering the questions, is about to go on the stage. Popatlal reminds him to answer the question first and then collect the prize. She shows him a picture including four pictures of different temples in Mumbai. Bhide answers the first question easily. And then Sugandha shows him a picture of a Mushak. Bhide without listening to the whole question answers it with a Mushak. Popatlal tells Bhide that he saved the easy questions for himself and blames Bhide for cheating. Sodhi also tells Bhide that it is wrong. Bhide says that his questions were not set by him as Tapu Sena decided questions for him. Sugandha says that the question is incomplete and Sugandha asks him the question and he answers. Sugandha gives him a gift and she calls out Sodhi as the next performer.

Picture Credit- Sony Liv