In today’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode, Sugandha then calls out Sodhi to ask questions. Sodhi gets happy and starts doing the Bhangra. Then Sugandha sings a song for Sodhi and he dances. Then Sugandha displays the first picture for Sodhi. Abdul sees the picture and is about to say the answer but Goli tells him to stop otherwise he will be punished. Then Sodhi answers that it is a Masjid in Delhi made by Shah Jahan and Sodhi tells everyone that the Masjid is very unique as at a time 25,000 Muslim brothers can perform namaz. Then Sugandha displays the next picture. Sodhi sees the picture but he is not aware of the answer. Sugandha tells Sodhi to pay attention to the time. Then everyone cheers Sodhi and tells him to think about it. Then Dr Hathi forgets and accidentally utters the answer.

Then in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sodhi listens to Hathi’s answer and tells Sugandha. She tells them that it is not allowed and he punishes Hathi and Sodhi together. She tells them to perform a face-off dance. They both perform very well. Then Sugandha calls out Popatlal to answer the quiz. Popatlal is shown in the first picture. After seeing the picture, Sodhi tells Popatlal to stop and not answer and Sodhi walks to Bhide and hugs him tightly. Then Popatlal answers that it is Guru Annal’s temple situated in Pakistan. Sodhi describes the story to everyone. Then Sugandha shows the second picture to Popatlal. He gets a little confused seeing the picture. Taarak gives Popatlal a hint that the name of the temple includes the word ‘pati’ in it. Popatlal guesses the answer and says that it is a temple situated in Nepal.

Lastly in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sugandha gives a gift to Popatlal. He tells her to keep her promise and find a girl for him. Then Sugandha calls out Anjali for the quiz. Sugandha shows the first picture to her. Anjali guesses that it is a temple in south India. Sugandha says yes and gives her a hint that it is the world’s richest temple. Anjali guesses the name of the temple right? Iyer says that this temple has three doors and a total of 90,000 crores of treasure was found in this temple. Taarak also adds that the third door is yet to be opened which is also full of mystery. Then Sugandha shows the next picture and Anjali can’t guess it. Sugandha tells her that it is a temple situated in Sikkim. Then Anjali has ro perform the punishment and Taarak also joins Anjali. They both dance together. Then Sugandha calls out Tapu Sena next for the quiz.

