Sony Sab's show Vanshaj, produced by Swastik Productions, will have a major twist in the upcoming episode when Akshat locks Isha in a room at an unknown place.

Sony Sab television show Vanshaj, produced by Swastik Productions, keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with its interesting twists and storyline, featuring Anjali Tatrari, Shaleen Malhotra, and Mahir Pandhi in the lead roles. Check out the written update for the upcoming episode airing on 5 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) and Akshat engage in a tense conversation. Yash emphasizes doing anything and breaking all the limits to take revenge on the Mahajans. Yash highlights seeking revenge like they did with their sister, Sia. Akshat reluctantly agrees to a task that leaves him worried for Isha.

Meanwhile, Sia, distressed by the recent incident, finds solace in Akshat but unknowingly fuels his anger as he has to put Isha’s life in danger. On the other hand, Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) and DJ (Mahir Pandhi) strategize against their rivals, plotting to halt the Talwar’s factory plans with a legal maneuver.

Later, Akshat picks up Isha for what she believes is a surprise trip. Yash ensures she remains unaware by instructing Akshat to break her phone. Isha expresses her feelings and shares with Akshat that the moments she spends with him are precious. In contrast, Shalini, proud yet unsatisfied, warns Yash against melting his heart, reminding him of their revenge and manipulating Yash into doing what he has planned against Isha.

Bhoomi questions Yuvika about Isha’s whereabouts. Yuvika & Bhoomi get concerned over Isha, relying on a phone tracker to locate her. Yuvika finds Isha at a place where there is nothing on the tracker, leaving her worried. On the other hand, Yash, torn by guilt, takes a reluctant drink as he overthinks the gravity of his actions, while Yuvika discovers Isha’s unsettling location, building tension. At the same time, Akshat takes Isha for a surprise and later locks her in a room, leaving Isha terrified and screaming for help.