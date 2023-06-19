I am similar to my father in many ways: Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh the talented actor who has successfully migrated from TV to films and OTT is a father’s girl!! She had a whale of a time celebrating Father’s Day on 18 June. Barkha who was recently seen in projects House Arrest, 36 Farmhouse, Maja Ma etc, has learned a lot from her father and all of it has made her a better individual.

Says Barkha, “My father is a retired officer in the Indian Navy and while growing up he was always posted elsewhere for years. But we share a great bond! I think we are very similar too in many ways.”

Barkha talks about the inspiration that she seeks from her Daddy dearest. “I’ve learnt very important life lessons from him when it comes to discipline, recognising responsibilities and being consistent and self-reliant always. He has always taught me to take a stand for what I believe in even when it’s tough. He inspires me to be a dutiful, more honest and better individual.”

Well said, Barkha!!

Hope all our readers had a blast during the Father’s Day!!

