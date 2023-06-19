ADVERTISEMENT
I am similar to my father in many ways: Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh who was recently seen in projects 36 Farmhouse, Maja Ma etc, talks about her father and the inspiration derived from him, on the occasion of Father's Day.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jun,2023 15:40:08
Barkha Singh the talented actor who has successfully migrated from TV to films and OTT is a father’s girl!! She had a whale of a time celebrating Father’s Day on 18 June. Barkha who was recently seen in projects House Arrest, 36 Farmhouse, Maja Ma etc, has learned a lot from her father and all of it has made her a better individual.

Says Barkha, “My father is a retired officer in the Indian Navy and while growing up he was always posted elsewhere for years. But we share a great bond! I think we are very similar too in many ways.”

Barkha talks about the inspiration that she seeks from her Daddy dearest. “I’ve learnt very important life lessons from him when it comes to discipline, recognising responsibilities and being consistent and self-reliant always. He has always taught me to take a stand for what I believe in even when it’s tough. He inspires me to be a dutiful, more honest and better individual.”

Well said, Barkha!!

Hope all our readers had a blast during the Father’s Day!!

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

