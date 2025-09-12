Is Amazon MX’s Rise and Fall scoring over Colors’ Bigg Boss?

For more than 10 years, reality television in India has been almost synonymous with Bigg Boss. Offering everything from aristocratic forms of high-voltage drama to commonplace antics of its controversial contestants, it has always been the spectacle for audiences wishing for chaos in a confined area. However, in 2025, a fresh new disruptor, Rise and Fall, is emerging to throw a wrench into this genre.

Unlike Bigg Boss, which has become predictable in its formula, Rise and Fall introduces a concept that’s not only new to Indian viewers but also socially sharp. Contestants are split into “Rulers” living in a luxury penthouse and “Workers” relegated to a bare-basement setup. But here’s the twist — the hierarchy isn’t fixed. Power shifts constantly, and anyone can rise or fall based on strategy, alliances, and sheer will.

Where Rise and Fall clearly scores in terms of casting. This set of competitors was not just thrown together by some influencers for fights. And who are these big names? Arjun Bijlani, one of Indian television’s most respected names; Kiku, the comic genius; and Dhanashree Verma, the consummate digital charmer with a brawny presence. Then you have Kubbra Sait, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, and Sangeeta Phogat, all pouring forth with their own worldview to add further layers to the competition.

Compare that to Bigg Boss, which increasingly relies on social media stars, ex-contestants from other reality shows, or celebrities seeking relevance. While that formula still draws viewers, it feels increasingly recycled.

Moreover, Rise and Fall offers representation that’s bold and refreshing. Anaya Bangar, a trans woman cricketer, and Aarush Bhola, a fitness influencer known for his unapologetic persona, reflect the evolving face of India. Add to that a mix of actors, athletes, creators, and activists — from Noorin Sha to Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Akriti Negi — and you get a cast that feels less gimmick and more substance.

With Ashneer Grover at the helm, hosting with his signature candour, and a digital-plus-TV release strategy (Amazon MX + Sony TV), Rise and Fall is positioning itself for widespread appeal.

Bigg Boss isn’t going anywhere, but Rise and Fall is clearly setting the tone for what Indian reality TV can evolve into. New format, stronger casting, and meaningful storytelling — it’s not just rising, it’s redefining.