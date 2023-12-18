Exclusive: Adi Irani roped in for web series Parakh

Adi Irani, the talented actor, who has had a vast career in films and TV, has bagged a new film. The actor who rose to fame with projects like Baazigar, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Welcome Back, Lockdown Ki Lovestory and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is all set to entertain in a new web show.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in an upcoming web series Parakh. As per a credible source, the series is being directed by Jasbir Bhati. The shooting schedule of the series is wrapped up already.

We reached out to the actor but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

