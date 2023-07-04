Exclusive: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 2014 winner Teriya Phounja Magar to feature in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Nepali-based dancer Teriya Phounja Magar started to dance at the early age of 11. She came into the limelight as the winner of Zee TV’s Dance India Dance L’il Masters in the year 2014. She has also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, in Season 9. She was recently seen shooting for the Doordarshan project Swaraj, produced by Contiloe, wherein she played the role of Young Rani Gaidinliu. Now, Teriya is all set for her debut on the OTT front. She has joined the cast of Amazon miniTV’s upcoming series Campus Beats.

The series is being helmed by creative genius Palki Malhotra (Dill Mill Gayye, Dil Dosti Dance), and has a youth-centric plot with a backdrop related to dance. The series is for Amazon miniTV. The series will nurture many trained dancers and will get them into the foray of acting.

We now hear of this talented dancer from Nepal playing an integral role in this series, Campus Beats.

As per a reliable source, “Teriya is presently shooting for the web series.”

Amazon miniTV is making inroads and has a lot many new concepts up for release. Campus Beats is one of them. Amazon miniTV recently saw the release of Pret Boys, produced by Rusk Media.

