ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 2014 winner Teriya Phounja Magar to feature in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Teriya Phounja Magar the talented dancer from Nepal, who has won the dance reality show Dance India Dance L'il Masters as a child, will be part of the upcoming web series Campus Beats on Amazon miniTV.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Jul,2023 13:28:58
Exclusive: Dance India Dance L'il Masters 2014 winner Teriya Phounja Magar to feature in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Nepali-based dancer Teriya Phounja Magar started to dance at the early age of 11. She came into the limelight as the winner of Zee TV’s Dance India Dance L’il Masters in the year 2014. She has also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, in Season 9. She was recently seen shooting for the Doordarshan project Swaraj, produced by Contiloe, wherein she played the role of Young Rani Gaidinliu. Now, Teriya is all set for her debut on the OTT front. She has joined the cast of Amazon miniTV’s upcoming series Campus Beats.

The series is being helmed by creative genius Palki Malhotra (Dill Mill Gayye, Dil Dosti Dance), and has a youth-centric plot with a backdrop related to dance. The series is for Amazon miniTV. The series will nurture many trained dancers and will get them into the foray of acting.

We at IWMBuzz.com had also reported exclusively about Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha, Tanvi Gadkari, Tanya Bhushan bagging the central roles in the series. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Dancer and content creator Tanvi Gadkari bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

We now hear of this talented dancer from Nepal playing an integral role in this series, Campus Beats.

As per a reliable source, “Teriya is presently shooting for the web series.”

We buzzed Teriya but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Palki and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get through to them.

Amazon miniTV is making inroads and has a lot many new concepts up for release. Campus Beats is one of them. Amazon miniTV recently saw the release of Pret Boys, produced by Rusk Media.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Amazon miniTV To Expand Its Horizons With The Launch Of International Hindi Dubbed Shows
Amazon miniTV To Expand Its Horizons With The Launch Of International Hindi Dubbed Shows
Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series
Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani and Shivya Pathania bag a new web series
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
I like to explore the authentic food of the place I travel to: Shruti Sharma
I like to explore the authentic food of the place I travel to: Shruti Sharma
From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films
From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films
Exclusive: Vihaan Thakkar and Jyoti Thakur bag TV show Kaashi Vishvanath
Exclusive: Vihaan Thakkar and Jyoti Thakur bag TV show Kaashi Vishvanath
Latest Stories
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti takes Shiv’s help to save a life
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti takes Shiv’s help to save a life
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s wedding prevails against Yuvraj’s plot
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s wedding prevails against Yuvraj’s plot
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar to get shot
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar to get shot
Shah Rukh Khan Undergoes Surgery: Read Details
Shah Rukh Khan Undergoes Surgery: Read Details
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s electrifying chemistry steals hearts
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s electrifying chemistry steals hearts
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad decides to divorce Sahiba
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad decides to divorce Sahiba
Read Latest News