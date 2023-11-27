Exclusive: Priya Raina bags short film Silence

Actress Priya Raina who has featured in TV shows Reporters, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Baar Phir, Har Mard Ka Dard, Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo etc has recently shot for a short film. The short film produced by Minnara Films and directed by Gulshan Chauhan, is being worked upon to have a Cannes Film Festival premiere.

The concept of working on short films is in vogue nowadays. Many of the short films are sent for premiere at important festival events. This short film’s casting is done by Sabiir Ali’s Newways Casting Studio.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actress Anupria Goenka being part of the cast of this short film. If you have not read it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Anupria Goenka to feature in the short film Silence

We now hear of actor Priya Raina playing an important role in the short film. She has been part of the OTT project Rocket Boys.

We buzzed Priya but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

