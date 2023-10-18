Exclusive: Riya Shukla bags Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series

Young beauty Riya Shukla, who rose to fame with her character Pinky in Colors TV show Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story by Producer Sukesh Motwani and Mautik Tolia’s banner Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is all set to entertain audiences in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt about Riya being roped in Matchbox Shots’ upcoming untitled series.

The above-mentioned project is being directed by Surya Balakrishnan and is produced by Matchbox Shots which is helmed by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray. Matchbox Shots have earlier produced projects namely Scoop, Monika O My Darling, and Trishankhu.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora, Geetanjali Kulkarni and actress Shilpa Shukla being part of the series.

Riya’s previous show was the journey of Pinky who is short but feisty, a fighter but also a dreamer, perceived as flawed but hope to find her true love. A typical Delhi girl, Pinky Kashyap (played by Riya Shukla) is born and brought up in an orthodox Brahmin family. Riya, who played the role of Swara Bhaskar’s daughter Apeksha Shivlal Sahai aka ‘Apu’ in the critically acclaimed film, won our hearts with her acting chops.

We contacted Riya but did not get a revert until we filed the story.

