Exclusive: Sonal Gaur Tiwari, Swati Tarar and Aarit Gupta in Jio Studios’ next Sangamarmar

IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about Jio Studios’ upcoming web series named Sangamarmar produced by Rajshri Production. We earlier reported about talented and young actors Sourabh Raaj Jain and Sheen Dass playing leads in the series. We also informed about Khalid Siddiqui and Smita Bansal playing Sheen’s parents, Veda Agrawal playing Sheen’s sister in the project.

Now, we hear talented actors Sonal Gaur Tiwari (Crash Course), Swati Tarar (Love Aaj Kal, Keh Doon Tumhein) and Aarit Gupta (featured in advertisements such as Firstcry, Hopscotch, Pantaloons, Trends, Mynta, Pine Kids) have bagged the series. The project is being directed by Vikram Ghai.

Sourabh gained a household name with his portrayal of Krishna in Mahabharat (2013–2014), that met with nationwide acclaim and proved to be a game-changer for him. His portrayal of Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Lord Shiva in Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai also received critical appraisal. On the other hand, Sheen is known for her work in projects like Piyaa Albela, Dadi Amma.. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! and Tanaav.

